State police are investigating a head-on collision that happened near 3561 Harlansburg Road, about 10:15 p.m. Friday in Scott Township.
According to reports from the scene, two people were in one of the cars, and one was in the other. Two helicopters landed at the Scott Township Firehall to transport at least two of the injured.
Fire departments from Scott, Hickory and Slippery Rock (Butler County) were on scene as well as Noga Ambulance.
