ARISE is asking for unwanted cell phones for victims to use to reach 9-1-1 in an emergency situation and as a continuing fundraiser to benefit the shelter.
In addition, as another part of its fundraising efforts, ARISE is now accepting used smartphones, iPads and iPods for recycling.
ARISE provides emergency shelter and transitional housing for those fleeing violent situations, counseling services for victims of violence and abuse and legal and medical advocacy for victims of violence and abuse.
For more information regarding the cell phone program, locations that drop-off boxes are located, or to donate your unwanted cell phone, Smartphone, iPad or iPod, call (724) 652-9206, extension 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.