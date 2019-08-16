A popular Lawrence County tourist spot for apples, pumpkins, honey, hayrides, doughnuts, produce and novelty food items has plans to expand.
The Apple Castle, located on Wilmington Road in Wilmington Township, is planning to build a 4,756 square-foot building attached to its existing store on the north side of its property.
The business is owned by Lyle and Sandy Johnston and their family, who help sponsor many public events, including the annual Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest at the Lawrence County Fair.
Plans for the retail store addition were reviewed Wednesday by the Lawrence County Planning Commission at its public meeting in North Beaver Township.
"It's something we've needed to do for a long time," said Lyle Johnston, who attended the meeting. "We're just too cramped, especially four months out of the year."
Those four months are typically August through November, when apples and pumpkins are harvested and the nip of fall is in the air.
Johnston said the addition will help expand the main store.
"People like elbow room," he said. The Johnstons also want to expand their deli section that sells meats and cheeses, and give more space to the store-made donut-baking operation.
He said his family hopes to have the addition opened for next year.
Meanwhile, the planning commission in reviewing the plans noted that the retail store is a nonconforming use under the Wilmington Township zoning ordinance, meaning that the business existed before the township instituted the zoning ordinance. Therefore, it needs no further zoning approval.
Allen Miller, county deputy director of planning, noted that one drawback of the plan is that it lacks an indication of parking spaces to accommodate the existing building and new addition. The plans also need to show a loading space, which under the township zoning ordinance is required for a retail business, he said.
The commission approved the comments submitted by Miller and agreed to forward them to the Wilmington Township supervisors, who will have to give final approval of the plans before construction.
The Apple Castle opened in 1861, around the start of the Civil War, by the Johnstons' ancestors. Lyle is the fifth generation in the business, and his son, Steven, is the sixth. The first showroom opened in 1950, and the larger, existing one opened in 1968. Johnston said it has now outgrown its space and needs more room.
