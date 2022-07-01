The Lawrence County treasurer’s office has announced that antlerless deer License sales will begin July 11th for Pennsylvania residents.
Hunters who wish to apply for antlerless deer licenses must hold a current hunting license for the 2022-23 season. Lifetime license holders must renew, at no cost, every year. The cost for the antlerless license is $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. Only one license per hunter may be issued in the first round; hunters may apply for a second and third license in subsequent rounds until the supply is exhausted.
Please send a check or money order made payable to the county treasurer of your choice. Do not send cash.
Per the Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations, applications will not be accepted by the county treasurer prior to the start of the Application period. Applications received prior to July 11th will be rejected and returned.
Hunters are encouraged to mail their applications only in the pink envelopes provided by the game commission, on July 8 to ensure timely delivery to the treasurer’s office.
Please do not send applications to the game commission.
Remember to place a first-class stamp on the outer and inner envelopes.
Anyone who is applying with others as a group should submit separate checks with each application. If two or three applicants apply together with one check, all the applications may be rejected and returned if there is a problem with any one application or if any wildlife management unit (WMU) is sold out.
The Treasurer’s office gives this top priority in getting these applications processed for our local hunters. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the U.S. postal system only.
Per the game commission regulations, the office cannot accept any payments for licenses over the counter. The treasurer is not responsible for applications not received through the U.S. Postal Service.
Hunters are encouraged to check the game commission website frequently to confirm that his/her application has been processed.
If the license allocations for all WMU preferences are sold out, the application will be returned to the hunter. A hunter may apply for another WMU where licenses are available by using a new pink envelope.
Questions or concerns may be submitted to the game commission by calling (717) 787-4250 or by visiting the website at www.pgc.pa.gov.
