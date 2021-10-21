An Amish teen is facing driving under the influence charges after an officer stopped his traveling horse and buggy and reportedly found him passed out inside, according to a police account.
New Wilmington police have charged 19-year-old Enos S. Byler of 129 Leesburg Station Road following the stop that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 8 on Route 208 in New Wilmington Borough.
According to a criminal complaint, a Westminster College public safety officer notified the police that he had passed the horse and buggy going west and saw a male driver who appeared to be unconscious.
A responding officer unsuccessfully tried to stop the horse and it continued with the passed out driver inside onto North Market Street through a flashing red signal, swerving into the oncoming lane, the report said.
Another buggy driver helped the officer to stop the horse and buggy. The officer woke up the buggy driver after a couple of attempts, noting that he and the buggy smelled of alcohol, the complaint said.
The report said that Byler ignored the officer’s repeated requests and an order for him to get out of the buggy, and the state police were summoned for assistance. The paperwork noted that Byler had a half-case of Coors Light beer in the buggy, and he told police that he had drank nine of them. Byler’s father was called to take the buggy home.
Byler agreed to a blood alcohol test, which according to a hospital report showed that his blood alcohol level at 0.162 percent, the complaint said.
The legal blood alcohol limit for driving in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.
Byler faces three counts of driving under the influence, including DUI as a minor; and one count each of purchasing alcoholic beverages as a minor and disregarding a flashing red signal. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
