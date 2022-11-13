The Chapter 11 trustee of Americore Holdings, the prior owner of the former Ellwood City Medical Center, is looking to recover money from the fraudulent laboratory program at the hospital.
In a court document, Carol Fox said with the assistance of her special counsel, she has been investigating the reported fraudulent laboratory program in which thousands of cancer genomic (CGx) testing specimens were illegally sent to the ECMC in order to collect more than $25 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
Fox said she is currently filing adversary proceedings, or a lawsuit case, against those involved, seeking to recover all fraudulent transfers.
In the court document, Fox is asking the bankruptcy court to authorize these proceedings, allowing her to get a mediator, and set a mediation deadline, in order to have the parties involved pay the restitution owed.
It would also allow her to prepare a notice of readiness for trial, should the matter go forward to trial.
In turn, if approved, the court would allow any potential defendants 14 days, from when a complaint is served and filed, to object to the mediation proceedings from Fox, in which a court hearing on the objection will be set as soon as possible.
A hearing on the procedures motion will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, which is where the Americore bankruptcy case is ongoing.
Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, pay and receive unlawful kickbacks, and commit money laundering, and was ordered to pay more more than $97 million in restitution and forfeit more than $30 million in assets.
This was based on multiple reported medical fraud schemes, including the one through the ECMC.
