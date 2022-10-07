The Pennsylvania American Legion is sponsoring a 2023 essay contest for school children in grades 6 through 8.
The subject of this year's competition is, "Can social media affect someone's life?"
Any student enrolled in grades 6 through 8 in a public, private, parochial, cyber charter school, or who is home schooled in Pennsylvania is eligible to participate. Each essay must include a cover page containing the following information:
•Essay Title (As stated on this page — do not change it or you will be disqualified).
•Student’s Name, address, telephone, and if applicable, an email address.
•The Sponsoring American Legion Post’s number, name and location. To locate a local post, visit www.legion.org, then go to Find a Post and enter city, state and zip code.
•A parent or guardian’s name and address.
The title must appear on all pages of the essay, as well as on the cover page. All essays must be no fewer than 500 words and no more than 1,000 words. Typewritten essays are preferred but not required.
Essays will be judged on proper English structure, accuracy, extent of information and originality — any material not original must be cited in a bibliography for the information of the judges, stating publication, volume, page, date, publisher, and author.
Students must certify that essays are prepared without any assistance other than that provided for all members of their class. Lack of the certification will result in a disqualification.
A school may determine its own winner(s) and submit the winning essay(s) to the sponsoring American Legion Post(s) for judging no later than Feb. 5. The local post shall determine when the contest will be held and types of awards to be presented.
The Pennsylvania American Legion Essay Program, as any program conducted by The American Legion, is designed to provide balanced judging. It is suggested that at least three (3) qualified judges be used.
Questions about the essay contest may be directed to James Fulton Sr., 816 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, (412) 216-4063; or the American Legion, Department of PA, P.O. Box 2324, Harrisburg, PA, 17105; (717) 730-9100, or www.pa-legion.com.
