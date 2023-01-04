The American Legion Post 343 will host its monthly, all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Veterans eat free, and the public also is welcome. Non-veteran adults pay $10, children under 12, $6.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
The breakfast includes bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, juices and water.
