Almost half House Democrats now support impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly half the House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
That's according to a tally by The Associated Press on Wednesday. It shows 113 Democrats and one Republican in the House are publicly backing an inquiry.
The number spiked in the aftermath of Robert Mueller's testimony on the special counsel's report. Some two dozen House Democrats added their names after Mueller's appearance last week on Capitol Hill.
Still, it's far from the 218 votes that are typically needed to pass legislation in the House, where Democrats hold a 235-seat majority.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unlikely to agree to formally launch impeachment proceedings unless there is a broader groundswell of support.
