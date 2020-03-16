All Masses within the Diocese of Pittsburgh have been canceled until further notice.
The moratorium applies to both weekday and Sunday Masses, Bishop David A. Zubik said Sunday. Arrangements are being made to live stream more Masses in the days ahead.
“Although in many ways it saddens me to make this decision, given the best advice from health experts on federal, state, and local levels, I feel it is a necessary one at this time," Zubik said. "I’m counting on the understanding and cooperation of all in the Diocese of Pittsburgh as we pray for each other. At this difficult time, we especially are relying on the intercession of Mary, Mother of Jesus and Mother of the Church, and Saint Joseph, foster father of Jesus and Patron of the Universal Church,."
Bishop Zubik is calling for a special day of prayer in the Diocese of Pittsburgh on March 25, 2020, the Feast of the Annunciation, a great feast of the Blessed Mother. More information will be forthcoming.
Directives about the celebration of the sacraments of Baptism, Penance, Confirmation, Anointing of the Sick, as well as appropriate pastoral attention to funerals and weddings will be forthcoming as well.
