A personal care aide whose criminal record dates back to 2016 had been working at a local nursing home administering drugs to patients when she reportedly was caught stealing them.
New Wilmington Borough police have charged Wendy Renee Sloss, 49, of Polk, Venango County, in connection with the incidents that reportedly occurred while she was employed as an aide for dementia patients at Shenango on the Green Presbyterian Home at 238 S. Market St.
Sloss also had been assigned to administer certain medications to the patients there.
She has a past criminal record in Clarion County of theft and other charges, where she has been on probation.
She started her job at Shenango on the Green on Aug. 2, and was working in the care home’s dementia wing when the thefts reportedly occurred.
Borough police chief Eric Jewell filed multiple charges against Sloss on Monday, following an investigation.
He credited the nursing facility for coming forward to the police with the information.
“The nursing home reported it and fully cooperated with the investigation, providing documents and information,” he said.
Sloss additionally is facing charges filed against her Aug. 25 in connection with a similar incident in Crawford County, where she reportedly took medications assigned to patients while employed at Renewed Life Haven in Woodcock Township, between July 1 and 4.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday by New Wilmington police, the executive director of Shenango on the Green reported to them on Aug. 24 that Sloss was accused of stealing patients’ medication as an employee.
The director told police she had been informed by Sloss’ probation officer that Sloss had failed a drug test, and that a search of her vehicle turned up multiple packs of medications, each labeled with specific patients’ names, dates, types and quantitiesthat were property of Shenango on the Green and multiple residents there.
As a result, she was arrested in Clarion County on a probation violation and was lodged in the Clarion County jail, the document states.
In an interview in that jail on Aug. 29, Sloss told Jewell that she took the medications between Aug. 18 and 21, but she did not deprive any patients of their prescription drugs.
Rather, the patients had declined to take their drugs and she was busy and forgot to turn them in for proper disposal after restocking, the complaint states.
She admitted that she had pleaded guilty to theft of money from a senior citizen patient in the past, the report said.
Jewell in the criminal complaint reported that the Clarion County probation officer turned the stolen drugs over to him as evidence, along with Sloss’ employee identification card from the New Wilmington home.
The drugs included 11 plastic bags containing various medications, three individual pill tablets, plastic pill cups and a blue latex glove.
The probation officer also advised Jewell that Sloss has been charged by state police in Meadville for a medication theft from a different care home in Crawford County.
She is charged there with theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Sloss is charged by New Wilmington police with financial exploitation of older adults or care dependent persons, theft and endangering the welfare of care-dependent persons for whom she is responsible.
She was arraigned on the Crawford County charges on Aug. 28, and was committed to the Crawford County jail on a $35,000 bond. A warrant has been issued for her arrest to answer to the New Wilmington-related charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
