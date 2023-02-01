Lawrence County narcotics agents confiscated quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and a semiautomatic handgun on Monday when they searched a Lower North Hill house.
District Attorney's narcotics detectives arrested Sheldon Adam Whitehead, 36, formerly of Detroit, who was living in the house on Wildwood Avenue where they served a sealed search warrant around 11 a.m.
Police reportedly found $940 in cash and two cell phones in his pockets when he was detained on Monday.
During the search, agents found the gun was loaded with a magazine that had five live rounds.
Altogether, the police confiscated 1,329 gross grams of suspected cocaine in various locations in the house, and 250 gross grams of fentanyl. They also seized a money counter, a digital scale and a vacuum seal machine.
Whitehead had also been wanted on an outstanding warrant from the courts for previously filed pending charges. He was charged in December 2020 for reportedly involved his driving without a license or vehicle registration and reported possession of marijuana.
The police noted in their report filed Monday that Whitehead has a past felony drug conviction and by law is not allowed to possess a gun. He had pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2017, after police searched a West Side house when he was one of five people arrested. He was one of three who were there from Detroit, according to a previous report. The police had seized quantities of heroin and marijuana and two guns in that raid.
In connection with Monday's search and seizure, Whitehead is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
