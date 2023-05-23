Local narcotics agents seized nearly 52 grams of suspected cocaine and 4.6 grams of suspected fentanyl when they raided a North Hill home last week.
Lawrence County District Attorney's detectives charged Michael Lee Schmidt, 43, of Sharon, and 23-year-old Omarreon "Omar" Deshay Beason of the 400 block of Norwood Avenue after serving a sealed search warrant at Beason's residence, around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Agents seized a major quantity of the drugs from Schmidt, along with 2.9 gross grams of marijuana that he had in plastic bags in his pockets. They also confiscated $1,759 in cash from him, according to a criminal complaint.
Other reported findings of the suspected narcotics were in smaller quantities in the house, the report said.
Schmidt and Beason each are facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
