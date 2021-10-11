The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. is seeking to have the assessed values reduced of about 300 acres of land in Millennium Park in Neshannock Township.
The agency has filed an appeal with the Lawrence County Assessment Board of Appeals for several properties comprising some of the land that was once eyed for development of a high-tech industrial park and microchip plant that did not materialize. Hearings on the appeal are scheduled for 9 through 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the commissioners meeting room at the courthouse.
Attorney James Manolis, who represents the economic development corporation, explained that although there are seven properties submitted for the assessment reduction, it is being sought primarily on about 300 acres for two parcels off King’s Chapel Road.
The 530-acre Millennium Park property initially had been designated as a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone, meaning any developers who built there could have enjoyed tax-exempt status through 2020, but that designation has since expired.
He said the appeal was prompted by Neshannock Township failing to grant the economic development corporation’s request to extend the KOEZ designation for the park for additional years.
As a result, the property became taxable in 2020, he explained.
“The properties there are assessed in a way that would result in a fair market value being about $1.2 million, and it’s all vacant land,” Manolis said. He said the agency will pursue the lower assessments on two parcels — 73.5 acres on the South Side of King’s Chapel Road, and 230 acres on the north side.
“The intent is to get the taxes lowered to the level they should be,” he said. “The assessed values are too high.”
He said the economic development corporation has been trying to market the land, but the land is riddled with wetlands, archaeological issues, a lack of natural gas lines and potential costs of a sewer tap-in fee and other potential fees imposed by the township.
The economic development agency acquired the properties for Millennium Park about 20 years ago with the prospect of attracting a microchip plant and related industries on the multi-acre site. A former board of county commissioners floated a bond issue to loan the agency $1 million for the development of a public sewer system for the property at the time.
Since then, Steelite Corp. has acquired some of the acreage for its building and is occupying a spec building on the property, but the remainder of Millennium Park remains undeveloped.
The Steelite properties are not part of the assessment reduction appeal.
The county’s redevelopment authority and economic development corporation also became embroiled in a lawsuit with the against the owners of a home on that property through an eminent domain process. The agencies had jointly — and unsuccessfully — sought to acquire the two properties for potential development of Millennium Park as a high-tech industrial park. A court-ordered settlement, reached in 2016, required the agencies to pay a total of $800,000 to the owners of the two properties, one 84 acres and the other 2.5 acres, and the property owners retained the ownership of them. Thus, they are not part of the tract to be considered for assessment reduction.
Millennium Park is owned by the economic development corporation. The property being considered for an assessment reduction is about 60 percent of that acreage.
