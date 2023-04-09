Before Saturday, Christie Linert hadn’t gone on an Easter egg hunt for 35 years.
That changed after the 45-year-old from McDonald, Ohio, along with friends Charyl Lee, 52, of Warren, Ohio, and Christina Bates, 41, of Girard, Ohio, participated in the annual adult Easter egg/scavenger hunt at Nova Cellars Winery in Pulaski Township.
“Adult Easter egg hunt was all we needed to hear,” Bates said about why they participated. “It’s adults getting to be kids again.”
Held annually for seven or eight years, the 21-and-over event rounded out a day of egg hunts for children through age 9, an egg/scavenger hunt for youth 10 to 16 years old and finally the adult hunt, said Jonathan Wright, operations manager for Nova Destinations. Wright estimated that about 1,000 people visited the Route 208 Nova Cellars Winery on Saturday.
The same events will be repeated this coming Saturday.
For the adult egg/scavenger hunt, participants were welcome to carry alcoholic drinks as they looked for 2,000 eggs filled with coupons, 2,000 Jello shots, 500 full-size candy bars and 100 cans of Nova's beer and cider. Fifteen grand prizes for the scavenger hunt were valued at a total of $1,000, including a $250 gift card for Nova Destinations.
About 250 to 300 folks participated, including Ashley Cordwell, 27, and her fiancé, Antony Schmuck, 35, both of Slippery Rock.
“It sounded like fun,” Schmuck said after learning about the event. “Plus, it was dog friendly.”
Accompanied by their dog Daisy May, the couple found coupons for wine and about a dozen Jello shots.
“We were eating them as we went,” Schmuck said.
Former dental assistant classmates Michelle Cole, 48, of New Castle and Dana Hast, 46, of Hopewell joined in the fun.
“We come here all the time and we love it,” said Cole.
They participated in last year's adult hunt, but didn't do very well because there were 500 to 600 people in the event.
“We didn't get anything,” Cole said.
Organizers this year offered hunts on April 8 and 15 and limited the adult hunts to 250 participants, Wright said. For this Saturday, free children's hunts will be held 11 a.m. to noon, a bigger kids' event will follow at 12:30 p.m. for $5 and the adult hunt will begin at 5 p.m. for $10.
Amanda Washington, 37, of Zelienople accompanied her mother-in-law Regina Jones, 63, of Beaver Falls, to the event.
“I think I have the best mother-in-law in the world,” Washington said prior to the start of the event.
Dr. Catherine and Walt Novosel own Nova Destinations, which operates Knockin Noggin Cidery in Volant; Fractured Grape Winery, Hop Asylum Brewing and Pulse Coffee Co., all in New Wilmington; and Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32, Scallywag Distilling, a second Knockin Noggin location and Springwater Seltzer, all in Pulaski Township.
