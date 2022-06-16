A new pilot program for Lawrence County will allow Allied Community Transportation Service to schedule same-day rides for seniors and those with disabilities at no extra fee.
Vanessa Lovelie, who heads the ACTS program for riders, explained to the county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday that Lawrence County Social Services is one of seven county agencies chosen for the program statewide through ACTS.
In the past and currently, anyone who has been using the ACTS buses through its senior discounted program of 65 or older, or the adult disabilities program, were eligible for a discount if they scheduled rides a day in advance, she said, adding, “but that’s not how life works.”
For example, if a 68-year-old woman is going to a doctor’s appointment and the doctor gives her a prescription to be filled right away, or if she ran out of milk at home and needs to stop at the store, ACTS would be required to charge her the full fare, which could be $13.25 or more for short notice, “which of course is cost prohibitive,” Lovelie said.
Beginning July 1, under the pilot program, as long as a driver and vehicle are available, “we’d say sure, we’ll make that extra stop,” and it will only cost that rider a dollar or two.
“We’re excited to get going with this program, she said.
“It’s an example of a well run program,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said. She said she has visited the ACTS command center where the routes are planned and the stops are decided “and it’s a well-oiled machine.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler queried whether the pilot program would be in effect countywide.
Lovelie said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking at the countywide service to evaluate the success of the program.
“We want to make sure we’re offering better service on the same day as we would if the (riders) called a day ahead,” she said. ACTS has a vehicle in Ellwood City every day, Monday through Friday. “We do have good current service in our rural areas, and we’re always looking to add.”
