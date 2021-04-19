Route 422 east of New Castle is closed this morning because of a reported collision involving a tractor-trailer and two cars near the intersection of Route 388 around 10:15 a.m.
Three people were taken to hospitals and one was possibly being flown, according to fire officials at the scene.
The collision straddled the boundary of Shenango and Slippery Rock townships.
The road will remain closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation while the police do an accident reconstruction investigation.
The Shenango Township Fire District and Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene assisting state and Shenango Township police.
More details will be available later.
