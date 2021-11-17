Dog licenses for 2022 will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 1.
Licenses are required by state law for any dogs aged 3 months or older.
The Lawrence County treasurer's office will mail license applications to owners who renewed their dog licenses on time in 2021. The applications will be mailed by the end of November.
As of Dec. 1, people also may buy dog licenses at the treasurer's office inside the courthouse, or at these locations: Critter Corner, the Lawrence County Humane Society and Reed's Services in New Castle and in Ellwood City.
Licenses also may be purchased online at www.padoglicense.com for an additional third-party convenience fee of $2 per license.
Applications also may be printed from the website at co.lawrence.pa.us.
A regular license costs $8.50. If the dog is spayed or neutered, the cost is $6.50.
Senior citizens or persons with disabilities will pay $6.50, or $4.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered.
Dog owners also have the option of buying a lifetime dog license at the treasurer's office, if the dog is microchipped and the appropriate paperwork is obtained from the treasurer's office and completed by a veterinarian. Those prices are $51.50 for regular lifetime, and $31.50 for spayed or neutered; and for seniors, $31.50 for a regular lifetime license and $21.50 for spayed or neutered animals.
The county's non-emergency number, (724) 656-9300, will assists the treasurer's office for finding lost, licensed dogs. That number is available to call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and on holidays to provide or obtain information about lost dogs.
The treasurer's office may be reached at (724) 656-2123, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for major holidays.
Pennsylvania law also requires dog owners to have their pets vaccinated against rabies by Jan. 1. Failure to do so could result in fines of up to $300 per day.
Additional information is available by calling the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2123.
