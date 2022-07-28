Stonecrest.
Front nine. Low Gross: Roger Nye, John Krestel 37; Ron Aniceti 39; Ed Dambach, Tony Carrozza, Roger Baney, Chuck Means 40 Low Net: Roger Nye 28; John Krestel 29; Pete Zona 30; Tony Carrozza 31; Dave Scopellite, Chuck Means 32; Roger Baney, Ed Donley, Dick Verone, Rich Courson 33; Dick Winchell 34; Ron Aniceti, John Shannon, Frank McElwain, Dennis Briggs 35. Leaders: Flight 1 — Roger Nye 9 Pts.; Ed Dambach 6 Pts.; Tony Carrozza 5 Pts.; Flight 2 — John Krestel 13 Pts.; Dick Verone 11 Pts.; Dave Scopellite 7 Pts.; Flight 3 — Pete Zona 6 Pts.; Larry Jena 5 Pts.; Flight 4 — Dave Courson 11 Pts.; Rich Courson 9 Pts.; Dennis Briggs 4 Pts.
