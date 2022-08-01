Bedford Trails Seniors
Low gross: Chuck Jackson 39, Rich Arnold 40, John Janus 42. Low net: Dave Piper 32, Ed Gaydos 32, Dave Cline 34.
Mr. Pizza/Kwiat Insurance
Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Paul Russo 33, Steve Richman 35, Scott Russell 36, Ed Caggiano 36, Doug Bleggi 36, Brian Newton 37, Blase Cindric 37, Bill Richman 37, Dean Mielke 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.