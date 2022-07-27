C. Drake & Co. Lawncare
Course: Green Meadows, front nine. Low gross: Sam Magargee 35, Dave Williams 39, T.J. Steinheiser 40, Rob Lawdor 40, Al Heckler 41. Low net: Bill Maitland 28, Bob Davies 31, Chris Marth 31, Bert Stiles 31, Bill Elliott 32. Leaders: Flight 1 — Jason Burkes 85.5; Flight 2 — Connor Hogue 81; Flight 3 — Jason Allen 88; Flight 4 — Bert Stiles 77.5; Flight 5 — Mel Black 84.5.
Course: Green Meadows, back nine.Low Gross Sam Magargee 36, Dave Williams 39, Don Harlan 39, Al Heckler 40, Torrey Burkes 40. Low net Torrey Burkes 29, Greg Boston 29, Mike Dachko 31, Randy Clem 31, Don Harlan 32, Steve Zepplin 32. Leaders: Flight 1 — Jason Burkes 80; Flight 2 — Connor Hogue and Jack Jones 72.5; Flight 3 — Jason Allen 84.5; Flight 4 — Randy Clem 70.5; Flight 5 — Mel Black 79.5
