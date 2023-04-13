Mickey’s Bantams
Boys game: Jack Shields 127. Series: Shields 279. Average: Brady Smith 89. Girls average: Makayla Shoaff 87.
Mickey’s Preps
Boys game: Landon Stephenson 180. Series: Stephenson 467. Average: Stephenson 137.
Mickey’s Juniors
Boys game: Jonah Clare 202. Series: Clare 557. Average: Clare 157. Girls game: Kaylee Flowers 166. Series: Flowers 382. Average: Morgan Scardefield 110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.