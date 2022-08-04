Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Gary Shelar 223. Series: Dave Robson 593. Average: Robson 182. Women’s game: Amy Lamb 206. Series: Jane Moose 508. Average Moose 160. Leader: Dodge.
Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Dave Robson 245. Series: Robson 575. Average: Robson 183. Women’s game: Jane Moose 182. Series: Moose 516. Average: Moose 161. Leader: Dodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.