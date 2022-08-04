Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania... Northern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania... Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania... * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 932 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... New Castle, Grove City, Shanor-Northvue, Slippery Rock, New Wilmington, Oakwood, New Castle Northwest, New Beaver, Pulaski, Bessemer, New Bedford, Harrisville, Plain Grove Township, South New Castle, Clintonville, West Liberty, Eau Claire, Harlansburg, Portersville and Barkeyville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED