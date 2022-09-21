Polish Falcons Mixed
Men's game: Joe Thomas 246. Series: Thomas 644. Average: Thomas 204. Women's game: Ryanne Tyler 227. Series: Tyler 616. Average: Tyler 204. Leader: Hometown Pharmacy 16-5, Toss Dat Salad 16-5.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 7:50 pm
