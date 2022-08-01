Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Ray Cebula 226. Series: Cebula 609. Average: Dave Robson 181. Women’s game: Florence Allison 214. Series: Jeannette Missey 519. Average: Gloria Smith 159. Leader: Dodge.
Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Dave Verdi 226. Series: Chuck Kordish 559. Average: Dave Robson 180. Women’s game: Jane Moose 193. Series: Moose 517. Average: Moose 159. Leader: Dodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.