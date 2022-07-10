Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Dave Robson 244. Series: Robson 593. Average: Robson 184. Women’s game: Sandy Mihm 209. Series: Carole Black 506. Average: Gloria Smith 158. Leader: Camaro.
Men’s game: John Duda 232. Series: Bob McCormick 607. Average: Dave Robson 184. Women’s game: Jane Moose 187. Series: Moose 545. Average: Gloria Smith 159. Leader: Dodge.
