Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Rich Baker 215. Series: Ray Dell 556. Average: Ray Cebula 182. Women’s game: Diane Baker 222. Series: Gloria Smith 567. Average: Smith 165. Leader: Pontiac.
Challenges
Men’s game: Gary Minteer 220. Series: Don Magno 552. Average: Gary Shelar 183. Women’s game: Jane Moose 192. Series: Gloria Smith 535. Average: Smith 169. Leader: Titans.
Challenges
Men’s game: Dave Verdi 225. Series: Ray Cebula 588. Average: Gary Shelar 184. Women’s game: Barb Audia 214. Series: Audia 549. Average: Gloria Smith 169. Leader: Falcons.
Sugar-N-Spice
High game: Sherry Pelz 200. Series: Carrie Gierlach 496. Average: Gierlach 187. Leaders: Captain & Red Cats; Sassy Strikers; and Better w/A Buzz all 5-2.
