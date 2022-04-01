Ryanne Tyler bowled a 686 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler also led the women with a high game of 279. She holds the high average with a 202.
Mike Jarjabka notched the men's high game of 244 and Bill Sniezek tallied a 610 series.
Mike Thomas posted the high handicap series of 673. Pat Tanner owns the men's high average with a 197.
Hometown Pharmacy leads the team standings with a 29-13 record.
Double Doubles (Mike Thomas, Lauren Pavia) won the tournament with a composite count of 1,327.
