Bowlers from across the county opened the season with impressive numbers:
•Ryanne Tyler scored a 616 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler rolled the league-high effort of 211. She owns the high average as well with a 205.
Bill Croach bowled the men’s high game with a 231. Joe Thomas tallied the high series with a 593.
Thomas owns the high average with a 197.
Six teams are tied atop the league standings with 5-2 marks.
•Ray Cebula collected a 706 series in the Afternoon Seniors Mixed league.
Cebula rolled the high game of 299. Dave Robson holds the high average with a 196.
Susann Barker posted a 525 series and the high game of 205.
Linda Young owns the high average with a 169.
Pontiac leads the team standings.
•Carrie Gierlach garnered a 614 series in the Sugar-N-Spice league.
Gierlach bowled games of 195, 201 and the league's top effort of 218. She has the high average as well with a 204.
Captain & Red Cats and Better w/A Buzz are tied atop the league standings with 7-0 records.
