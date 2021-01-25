NEW CASTLE
SENIORS
*2 — Donny Cade, 6-1, F/C
*11 — Sheldon Cox, 6-3, G
15 — Gionni Johnson, 6-4, C
JUNIORS
*1 — Michael Graham, 5-11, G
20 — Chris Hood, 5-10, G
*4 — Andrae Jackson, 5-7, G
22 — Cahmari Perkins, 6-3, C
*3 — Michael Wells, 6-3, G/F
SOPHOMORES
*12 — Jonathon Anderson, 5-9, G
*5 — Isaiah Boice, 5-11, G
21 — Angelo Cialella, 5-10, G/F
23 — JR Gabriel, 5-10, F/C
32 — Dorian Henderson, 5-5, G
31 — Josh Hoernor, 5-7, G
14 — Anthony Lane, 5-8, G
24 — Byron Lett, 5-9, G
25 — Nick Wallace, 5-9, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Ralph Blundo
ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Doneluck, Bill Humphrey, Bob Natale
