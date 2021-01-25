NEW CASTLE
SENIOR
*0 — Mia Graham, 5-6, G
JUNIORS
12 — Deja Drew, 5-6, G
*30 — Aayanni Hudson, 5-7, G
33 — Terianna Payne, 5-7, F
SOPHOMORES
4 — Neena Flora, 5-5, G
5 — Cayla Koenig, 5-3, G
13 — Haley Moore, 5-7, F
3 — Diamond Richardson, 5-5, G
*2 — Armani Walker, 5-7, G
FRESHMAN
1 — Raegan Hudson, 5-5, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Kara DiNardo-Joseph
ASSISTANT COACHES: Maria Joseph, John Koscinski
