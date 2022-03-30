TICKETS

New Castle High School will present “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1 and 2 in the school auditorium.

Tickets are available online at https://our.show/ncasdgrease or at the door on show nights.

SYNOPSIS

Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser, have a secret summertime romance – but when they get back to school, everything is different.

Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but Danny is chiefly concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.

In the end, the Pink Ladies help Sandy figure out how to win back the leader of the Burger Palace Boys.

CAST

Danny Zuko: Emanuel Gingras

Sandy Dumbrowski: Peyton Rodgers

Kenickie: Sean Scott

Doody: Rocco Litrenta

Sonny Latierri: Nicholas Bogaert-Lee

Roger: Stephan Gibson

Betty Rizzo: Montana Pastore

Frenchy: Montia Hall

Marty: Olivia Pierce

Jan: Katelynn DeBourelando

Eugene Florczyk: Otis Bodie

Patty Simcox: Akara Murphy

Cha-Cha, Charlene DiGregorio: Amorae Lyles

Vince Fontaine: Khalil Johnson

Johnnie Casino: Madelynn Hanna

Miss Lynch: Moe Leventry

Teen Angel: Stephan Gibson and Rocco Litrenta

Radio Voice: Ava Pierce

Dancers: Amelia Pope, Genesis Gardner, Kloi Booker, Brooke Maslyk, Miley Anderson, Kenisha Jackson, Olivia Caminiti, Taylor Anderson, Paydon Greathouse and Mia Lyles.

Rydell High School students: Brayden Kissman, Khalil Johnson, Hailey Sachetti, Ava Pierce, Gina Shearer, Amorae Lyles, Isabella Presnar, Madelynn Hanna, Cassidy Rosser and Karen Murphy.

CREW

Stage managers: Emily Glovier and Matthew Shanor

Prop master: Xandria Graziani

Crew: Jordan Byers, Justin Byers, Aughna Blakney, Cheyanne Rodgers, Michael Intzes, Allyson Bridgeman, Stephani Hause, Sam Ondako, Evangeline Switzer, Casey Ondako and Audrey Hawkins.

