TICKETS
New Castle High School will present “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1 and 2 in the school auditorium.
Tickets are available online at https://our.show/ncasdgrease or at the door on show nights.
SYNOPSIS
Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser, have a secret summertime romance – but when they get back to school, everything is different.
Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but Danny is chiefly concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.
In the end, the Pink Ladies help Sandy figure out how to win back the leader of the Burger Palace Boys.
— Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST
Danny Zuko: Emanuel Gingras
Sandy Dumbrowski: Peyton Rodgers
Kenickie: Sean Scott
Doody: Rocco Litrenta
Sonny Latierri: Nicholas Bogaert-Lee
Roger: Stephan Gibson
Betty Rizzo: Montana Pastore
Frenchy: Montia Hall
Marty: Olivia Pierce
Jan: Katelynn DeBourelando
Eugene Florczyk: Otis Bodie
Patty Simcox: Akara Murphy
Cha-Cha, Charlene DiGregorio: Amorae Lyles
Vince Fontaine: Khalil Johnson
Johnnie Casino: Madelynn Hanna
Miss Lynch: Moe Leventry
Teen Angel: Stephan Gibson and Rocco Litrenta
Radio Voice: Ava Pierce
Dancers: Amelia Pope, Genesis Gardner, Kloi Booker, Brooke Maslyk, Miley Anderson, Kenisha Jackson, Olivia Caminiti, Taylor Anderson, Paydon Greathouse and Mia Lyles.
Rydell High School students: Brayden Kissman, Khalil Johnson, Hailey Sachetti, Ava Pierce, Gina Shearer, Amorae Lyles, Isabella Presnar, Madelynn Hanna, Cassidy Rosser and Karen Murphy.
CREW
Stage managers: Emily Glovier and Matthew Shanor
Prop master: Xandria Graziani
Crew: Jordan Byers, Justin Byers, Aughna Blakney, Cheyanne Rodgers, Michael Intzes, Allyson Bridgeman, Stephani Hause, Sam Ondako, Evangeline Switzer, Casey Ondako and Audrey Hawkins.
