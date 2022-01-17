The New Castle High bowling teams captured a split with Hopewell.
The match was held at Sheffield Lanes.
The Lady ‘Canes improved to 5-0 with a 7-0 decision over the Lady Vikings. New Castle’s Dianna Troutman rolled the high game of 197 and the high series of 509.
The Red Hurricane boys dropped a 7-0 decision to Hopewell. New Castle is now 2-3.
Dom Fornataro paced the ‘Canes with the high game of 174 and the high series of 460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.