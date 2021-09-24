The New Castle High boys golf team completed its season Friday.
The Red Hurricane dropped a pair of WPIAL Section 5-3A matches to Blackhawk and West Allegheny on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course. New Castle carded a 274, the Cougars shot a 210 and the Indians added a 212.
Josh Hoerner led the ‘Canes (0-12 section, 0-12 overall) with a 47 and Thomas Morell was next with a 51. Sam Lyden contributed a 57, Justin Girman followed with a 59 and Tyler Mulhollen notched a 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.