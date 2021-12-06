In November, New Castle's School Board approved a cooperative agreement allowing students from Union Area School District to participate in the New Castle district's wrestling program for the 2021-2022 season.
Sam Constant:
We have several interests coming from union right now one being Kaylee Flowers she's a junior high wrestler but she's real tough so we're expecting a lot out of her.
Overall both schools have been real supportive we've heard kids wanted to come from union that had wrestling experience and we tried to offer it to them [we're waiting for a WPIAL decision but other than that everything is a go.]
Stacy Robinson (724) 944-9332
Obviously there was an interest from a few kids in union and obviously we don't offer it
with the changing climate of athletics today a lot of people are looking for numbers and participation.
Right now its at a junior high level but once words get out and things start flourishing I hope that number increases
No resistance at all you have to make sure its in the best interest of both districts ours and theirs we talked to new castle and theres a lot of particulars that go into place but it'll be a win win for both districts
They're under the new castle flag so there representing new castle
they're going to wear new castle colors.
I don't think thats the plan to develop our wrestling team, it's to provide a sport that kids want to participate in
I believe they have a meeting coming up
