Polish Falcons Mixed

Men’s game: Pat Tanner 237. Series: Nick Kreitzer 594. Average: Tanner 190. Women’s game: Ryanne Tyler 247. Series: Tyler 634. Average: Tyler 198. Leader: The X-Men.

Mickey’s Bantams

Boy’s game: Kenneth Glitch 113. Series: Brady Smith 306. Average: Smith 90. Girl’s average: Makayla Shoaff 83.

Mickey’s Preps

Boy’s game: Jordan Austin 131. Series: Austin 364. Average: Landon Stephenson 133.

Mickey’s Juniors

Boy’s game: Jason Merlini 179. Series: 507. Average: 149. Girl’s Game: Morgan Scardefield 137. Series: Scardefield 361. Average: Scardefield 109.

Mickey’s Majors

Boy’s game: Cameron Italia 162. Series: Italia 429. Average: Hunter Lively 206. Girl’s game: Sylvia Clark 161. Series: Clark 456. Average: 158. Leading: Three teams tied at 25-11.

