Hunter Lively bowled a 602 series in the Mickey’s Majors bowling league.
Lively posted games of 186, 174 and the league’s high effort of 242. He holds the high average of 187.
Kaitlynn Shuler notched the high girls game with a 202 and the top series with a 523.
Shuler owns the girls high average with a 144.
Ippolito’s paces the team standings with a 60-24 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.