Two county softball teams are looking for one thing.
A WPIAL championship.
One team is looking to bring gold back to Lawrence County for a third time. One team is bidding for the program’s first WPIAL championship.
Neshannock High is seeded No. 1 in Class 2A and owns a 21-0 mark. The Lady Lancers face second-seeded Frazier (18-0) at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field.
Neshannock owns two WPIAL championships (2013, 2014) in Class 1A. The Lady Commodores are bidding for their first district softball crown.
“It would be a great look for what we can do in the future,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said of the team going for a district title. “It’s been a few years since we’ve won one.
“A lot of great players have come through the program. Winning will set the stage for what is to come. We have a lot of great young athletes.”
In Class 1A, second-seeded Union (19-3) will oppose top-seeded West Greene (14-3) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field.
It will mark the third straight season the teams have met for the WPIAL championship. Last year, the Lady Pioneers rolled to a 17-2 win over the Lady Scots. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID. In 2019, West Greene captured an 11-0 verdict over Union in the title tilt.
“I’m pretty excited,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it this year or not. I lost five seniors from last year’s team. I’m pretty excited about it.
“I think reaching the championship game is due to the girls being so hard working. We have built chemistry. Everyone know what they have to do.”
NESHANNOCK VS. FRAZIER
Despite the undefeated record, the Lady Lancers got off to a slow start. That had nothing to do with the team’s record, though. Neshannock has six players total that competed on the girls basketball team that won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A championship this year.
“It’s a great feeling. It was a goal right from the start of the season,” Lash said of the team reaching the WPIAL championship game. “Once we got the basketball players back, we started talking about setting goals one at a time. Section championship, the second was to make the WPIAL championship and now it’s to bring home the gold.
“They are excited to get to the championship game. I don’t see the nervous feeling. I think a lot of these girls are used to this big stage. Five of our starters were on the basketball team, and Abigale Measel was on the basketball team, too. They’re ready.”
Frazier is the Section 3 champion. The Lady Commodores own 12 wins by shutout.
“We watched their game (against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) after our game on Wednesday,” Lash said. “There is a few videos out there on the internet. We’re just getting an idea of what type of pitching we are facing. What type of offensive game do they run.”
Addy Frye (15-0) will get the ball for Neshannock. Frye, a freshman righthander, owns a 0.81 earned run average.
“Addy is just a powerful young lady that works hard at her craft,” Lash said. “She’s constantly thinking about what she can do to be better. She takes any feedback that you can give her. She will give you her all every single game.”
Infielder Hunter Newman paces the Lady Lancers’ offensive attack with a .649 average.
“Hunter gets up there confident. She just looks like she will hit every ball as hard as she can hit it,” Lash said. “Hunter has a good idea of what she needs to do every at-bat.
“If runners are on in scoring position, she will try to hit it to the right side of the field; she’s pretty calm and relaxed at the plate.”
Both teams have secured spots in the PIAA playoffs, which opens Monday. The winner takes on the loser of the consolation game between Laurel and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. A Neshannock win and a Laurel loss would set up a third meeting between the county and Section 4 rivals.
UNION VS. WEST GREENE
The Lady Pioneers lost their first three games of the season while competing in the Ripken Experience Tournament in Myrtle Beach. Two of those losses came against schools from outside of Pennsylvania.
West Greene has scored 10 runs or more in eight of its wins.
“I’m assuming they’re the same team that we played before,” Fisher said of the Lady Pioneers’ talent level. “As long as we don’t make any mistakes I think we can keep it close.
“The girls wanted another crack at them, as do I. I’d rather play them than anyone else.”
Fisher said freshman Mia Preuhs will start at pitcher for Union. Preuhs is 12-1 with a 1.78 ERA.
“She’s got a lot of weapons,” Fisher said of Preuhs’ pitching prowess. “If something isn’t working, something else is. She’s versatile and she’s a great athlete.”
Preuhs also leads the team in batting with a .585 average.
“Mia has a great eye,” Fisher said. “She’s able to hit almost everything. If it’s coming down anywhere near the plate, she can do some damage. She has fast hands.”
