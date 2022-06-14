Neshannock High has a chance to add more gold to its trophy case this week.
After its girls basketball team won the PIAA Class 2A championship in March, the Lancers baseball team takes the field for a Class 2A title game fight against District 5’s Everett (20-2) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park
Then at 11 a.m. Friday from Penn State, the Lady Lancers (25-0) softball team — featuring six players who won gold on the hardwood in Hershey — bids for another championship. They will square off against Conwell-Egan, a 7-2 victory over Claysburg-Kimmel.
Semifinal game coverage from both games, See pages 1-3.
