NESHANNOCK
SENIORS
0 — Liam Kosior, 5-11, G
*34 — Russell Kwiat, 6-3, G
*2 — Johnpaul Mozzocio, 6-3, G
23 — Matthew Parkonen, 6-2, F
*12 — Spencer Perry, 6-4, F
JUNIORS
25 — Sebastian Coiro, 6-1, G
3 — Jay Corey, 6-3, G
15 — Paul Litrenta, 6-1, G
44 — Bain McGann, 6-2, F
*1 — Cam'Ron Owens, 6-2, F
4 — Kurt Sommerfeld, 5-8, G
*24 — Michael Sopko, 6-3, G
SOPHOMORES
21 — Joey Albert, 5-8, G
22 — Luciano DeLillo, 5-8, G
5 — Jack Glies, 5-9, G
11 — Luke Glies, 5-5, G
30 — Jonny Huff, 6-0, F
10 — Andrew Moses, 5-7, G
20 — Nate Rynd, 6-0, F
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: John Corey
ASSISTANT COACHES: Mike Cubellis, Jon Kosior
