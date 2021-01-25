NESHANNOCK
JUNIORS
*1 — Neleh Nogay, 5-6, G
*11 — Addi Watts, 5-8, G
SOPHOMORES
25 — Marissa Austin, 5-10, F
21 — Avi DeLillo, 5-5, G
34 — Mairan Haggerty, 5-11, G
30 — Hunter Newman, 5-6, G
20 — Aaralyn Nogay, 5-7, G
24 — Meghan Pallerino, 5-10, F
FRESHMEN
3 — Kaitlyn Fries, 5-6, G
12 — Ally Giordano, 5-6, G
10 — Abby Measel, 5-8, G
5 — Catherine Nativo, 5-3, G
23 — Maddy Werner, 5-7, F
HEAD COACH: Luann Grybowski
ASSISTANT COACHES: Bella Burrelli, Tayler Grybowski, Jessica Shevitz
