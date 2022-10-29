Rushing
Jonny Huff 22-275
Matthew Ioanilli 6-12
Jackson Billyk 5-30
Jino Mozzocio 1- -8
Passing
Huff 6 of 14 for 44
Receiving
Luciano DeLillo, 3-24
Billyk, 1-4
Ronnie Demase, 1-8
Braden Montgomery 1-8
Scoring plays
Jonny Huff, 22-yard run
Huff, 3-yard run
Huff, 11-yard run
Huff, 1-yard run
Huff, 2-yard run
Huff, 27-yard run
