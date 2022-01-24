A dominant display and milestone victory happened for the Neshannock High girls basketball team on Monday against Sewickley Academy.
The Lady Lancers cruised to a 64-17 WPIAL Section 1-2A win against the Lady Panthers. The victory put coach Luann Grybowski at 700 wins in her 42-year coaching career.
"With all the hoopla, I kind of just wanted to get the game in and over and not have to worry about it," Grybowski said. "It's great. It's definitely great to be mentioned in the same sentences with Don Barth and De Porucznik."
Neshannock (8-0 section, 15-1 overall) came out strong, within the first 32 seconds of the game, Megan Pallerino drained a 3-point shot to set the tone.
Neshannock ended the first quarter allowing the Lady Panthers to only put up one point on a free throw.
Going into halftime, the Lady Lancers led 44-5 against Sewickley Academy (3-2, 4-4).
The Lady Lancers stayed out of foul trouble but were only able to net 13 free throws out of the 23 attempts.
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Pallerino netted 15 points.
Addi Watts drained 11 points with five assists and five steals. Neleh Nogay grabbed five rebounds, six assists and six steals.
"We were pretty excited. We knew we had to go out there and do it for her (Grybowski) and that's what we did," Haggerty said. "We've been working on it at practice a lot like rebounding and we've put a lot of shots up per day and it's been paying off.
"She (Grybowski) is the best coach I've ever had. She's always been there for me and she's just amazing."
The mercy rule clock set in during the third quarter while the Lady Lancers continued to roll, leading 54-12 after three quarters.
"I thought we really started off strong and I think the kids wanted to do that," Grybowski said. "It was all part of everything that was happening. I want them to play hard every single game like that. If we come out shooting and defending like that, we'll be okay. It's just a relief, actually, to get it (700 wins)."
In the fourth, with the clock running, a timeout was called by Grybowski as she took out her starters to a standing ovation from the crowd with 2:34 left.
"I thought we started really well and we played well defensively early on," Grybowski said. "It's just good to get a big lead and jump out early so it kind of takes the pressure off. We still have to fix some things up before we get into playoff mode. Our boxing out wasn't where I like it to be and our shooting wasn't very good tonight."
Neshannock showed off an impressive defense, allowing just six turnovers during the matchup.
"We tried to mix it up a little bit, we did some full court some half court," Grybowski said. "We stress defense and rebounding, it's always been my forte. We don't always do it to my expectations, the defense is there probably eighty percent of the time. They get lazy, they get complacent; when the game gets out of reach they just don't do the little things.
"It still irritates me. At halftime, I was sure I mentioned it and they got the point. It's hard to stay focused when you're up that big but I was proud of them, I thought they did a good job."
Grybowski is now the winningest WPIAL girls basketball coach for public schools.
"Eight hundred would be next," Grybowski said. "That's probably going to take at least four years, if I win 25 a game that's four years. You never know. I have great groups of kids coming up here, the kids are good, obviously I have a lot of kids back next year. God willing, if I stay healthy I'm not going anywhere anytime soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.