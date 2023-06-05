Neshannock is into the history books.
The way they’re playing, the Lady Lancers (21-0) still have more writing to do. The undefeated WPIAL Class 2A champions were back on the softball field Monday afternoon and left with a 9-0 win over Penns Valley in the opener of the PIAA tournament.
The win is the 47th in a row, believed to be the longest softball winning streak in WPIAL history. In the first half of a doubleheader at Neshannock’s field Monday afternoon, Union topped Berlin Brothersvalley, 18-3, to move on in the PIAA playoffs. Union and Neshannock move into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Laurel’s softball team and the Union and Neshannock baseball teams both lost on Monday, ending their seasons.
