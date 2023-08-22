The Neshannock High boys golf team remained unbeaten Monday afternoon.
Matt Morelli and Max Vitale both shot a 38 to lead the Lancers to a 202-241 WPIAL Section 5-2A home win over Laurel at Castle Hills Golf Course.
Joey Presnar was next for Neshannock (3-0 section, 3-0 overall) with a 41 and Sophia Covelli chipped in with a 42. Rocco Bautti added a 43.
Eli Bintrim carded a 39 for the Spartans and Seth Gilmore recorded a 42. Dillon Dugan scored a 51 and Ben Daugherty followed with a 53. Tyler Allison was disqualified.
