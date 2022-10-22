NESHANNOCK 40, Ellwood 21

NESHANNOCK INDIVIDUAL STATS:

Rushing

Jonny Huff, 15-143

Matthew Ioanilli 13-129

Jackson Billyk, 6-19

Luciaon DeLillo 1-2

Passing

Jonny Huff, 8 of 12 for 121 0 INT, 2 TDs

Receiving

Luciano DeLillo 4-76

Ioanillia, 1-1

Dom Cubellis, 2-34

Braden Huff, 1-10

Scoring plays

Jonny Huff, 7-yard run (Carter DeVivo kick).

Braden Huff, 10-yard pass from J. Huff (DeVivo kick no good).

Luciano DeLillo, 18-yard pass from J. Huff (DeVivo kick).

J. Huff, 30-yard run. (DeVivo kick blocked).

J. Huff 16-yard run (DeVivo kick no good).

Matthew Ioanilli, 33-yard run (Huff run).

ELLWOOD CITY INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing

Elijah Palmer-McCane. 29-220

Christopher Smiley, 9-1

Dayntae Pierce, 3-15

Passing

Smiley, 10 of 16 for 108 yards, 1 INT 1 TD

Receiving

Michael Walters, 4-35

Dialon Currie, 1-1

Declan Gray, 2-18

Luciano Gagric 1-8

Shawn Hobel, 2-46

Scoring plays

Shawn Hobel, 28-yard pass from Christopher Smiley (Caitlin Kreitzer kick).

Elijah Palmer-McCane, 15-yard run (Kreitzer kick).

Palmer-McCane, 8-yard run (Kreitzer kick).

