NESHANNOCK 40, Ellwood 21
###
NESHANNOCK INDIVIDUAL STATS:
Rushing
Jonny Huff, 15-143
Matthew Ioanilli 13-129
Jackson Billyk, 6-19
Luciaon DeLillo 1-2
Passing
Jonny Huff, 8 of 12 for 121 0 INT, 2 TDs
Receiving
Luciano DeLillo 4-76
Ioanillia, 1-1
Dom Cubellis, 2-34
Braden Huff, 1-10
Scoring plays
Jonny Huff, 7-yard run (Carter DeVivo kick).
Braden Huff, 10-yard pass from J. Huff (DeVivo kick no good).
Luciano DeLillo, 18-yard pass from J. Huff (DeVivo kick).
J. Huff, 30-yard run. (DeVivo kick blocked).
J. Huff 16-yard run (DeVivo kick no good).
Matthew Ioanilli, 33-yard run (Huff run).
###
ELLWOOD CITY INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
Elijah Palmer-McCane. 29-220
Christopher Smiley, 9-1
Dayntae Pierce, 3-15
Passing
Smiley, 10 of 16 for 108 yards, 1 INT 1 TD
Receiving
Michael Walters, 4-35
Dialon Currie, 1-1
Declan Gray, 2-18
Luciano Gagric 1-8
Shawn Hobel, 2-46
Scoring plays
Shawn Hobel, 28-yard pass from Christopher Smiley (Caitlin Kreitzer kick).
Elijah Palmer-McCane, 15-yard run (Kreitzer kick).
Palmer-McCane, 8-yard run (Kreitzer kick).
