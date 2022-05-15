Bob Natale carded a hole-in-one at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Natale scored the ace on the par-3 174-yard No. 9 hole with a four-hybrid.
Robert Brown, Stan Magusiak, Doug Martin and Albert Johnston witnessed the shot.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 15, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.