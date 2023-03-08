Nicole Amabile, executive director,Diane Koski, CACommunity Engagement & Outreach SpecialistPronouns: She/Her
E: dkoski@ariselc.org
P: 724-856-4302
F: 724-652-9222
1218 W. State Street, New Castle, PA 16101
www.ariselc.orgI am just following up on some previous information I sent you about our Monte Carlo night to be held March 25, 2023, and kind of unique to our area.Would you be willing/or interested in doing a feature about our services and the major fundraiser to be held March 25th? Our large umbrella of services are of interest to you readership, and the fundraiser is of interest to the public.Please let me know if there is curiosity in this project. We appreciate your past support!
Monte Carlo night
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
-
Bones found in Taylor Township identified as Story
-
'Canes fall in WPIAL title game again
-
Woman arrested in bleach, knife assault
-
History! Shenango girls wins first WPIAL title
-
Union falls in WPIAL Class 1A final
-
Man accused in break-in, struggle with police
-
Union girls win program's first WPIAL title
-
Column by Larry Kelly: In loss, 'Canes battle to the end
-
Counterfeits the reason Aiken won't honor leftover tags
-
Lady Wildcats make history at WPIAL championship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.