MOHAWK
SENIORS
3 — Eric Jones, 5-11, G/F
*1 — Jackson Miller, 5-11, G
JUNIORS
11 — Nick Farmer, 6-0, G/F
*5 — JT Norge, 5-11, G
14 — Mark Rudesill, 6-2, F
*2 — Garrison Staph, 5-10, G
31 — Brandon Wallace, 6-1, F
SOPHOMORES
20 — Freddy Christy, 6-0, F
33 — Noah Grimes, 6-0, G
10 — Tay Prowell, 5-11, G
23 — Deven Sudziak, 6-1, G/F
FRESHMEN
30 — Jack Andrews, 6-0, F
15 — Justin Boston, 5-9, G
21 — Mason Greene, 5-8, G
22 — Mason Hopper, 5-11, G
24 — Keigan Hopper, 5-11, G
13 — JJ Nail, 5-9, F
4 — Dante Retort, 6-0, G/F
32 — Leyton Wagner, 6-0, F
12 — Jay Wrona, 5-10, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Nick Marmo
ASSISTANT COACHES: Erik Germani, Bill Jones, Mason McKinley, Bob Miller, Bryan Piccirillo
