MOHAWK

SENIORS

3 — Eric Jones, 5-11, G/F

*1 — Jackson Miller, 5-11, G

JUNIORS

11 — Nick Farmer, 6-0, G/F 

*5 — JT Norge, 5-11, G

14 — Mark Rudesill, 6-2, F

*2 — Garrison Staph, 5-10, G  

31 — Brandon Wallace, 6-1, F 

SOPHOMORES

20 — Freddy Christy, 6-0, F

33 — Noah Grimes, 6-0, G

10 — Tay Prowell, 5-11, G

23 — Deven Sudziak, 6-1, G/F

FRESHMEN

30 — Jack Andrews, 6-0, F

15 — Justin Boston, 5-9, G

21 — Mason Greene, 5-8, G

22 — Mason Hopper, 5-11, G

24 — Keigan Hopper, 5-11, G

13 — JJ Nail, 5-9, F

4 — Dante Retort, 6-0, G/F

32 — Leyton Wagner, 6-0, F

12 — Jay Wrona, 5-10, G

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: Nick Marmo

ASSISTANT COACHES: Erik Germani, Bill Jones, Mason McKinley, Bob Miller, Bryan Piccirillo

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.