Mohawk captured a pair of Tri-County basketball championships Thursday night.
The Warriors’ seventh- and eighth-grade teams both won championships. The 7th graders garnered a 38-17 win over Neshannock, while the eighth-graders picked up a 27-25 decision over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Members of the seventh-grade team are: Landon Schmid, Landyn Argiro, Drew Wrona, Tanner Platt, Brayden Radzyminski, Kamren O’Lare, Carter Ernst, Maddox Ryhal, Cash Stratton, Imani Abraham and Andrew Lloyd.
Members of the eighth-grade team are: Cole McDanel, Mark McKinney, Joey Nail, Vinny Pezzuolo, Tallen Swanson, Briar Crawford, Peyton Weber and Danny Monaco.
